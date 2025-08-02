Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi

PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi

Coming just ahead of Rakshabandhan and in the auspicious month of Shravan, the visit is expected to provide a significant developmental boost to the Purvanchal region

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his promise to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor was fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Shiva (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Varanasi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth approximately Rs 2,183.45 crore.

In a major move to support farmers, the Prime Minister also released the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring Rs 20,500 crore to the bank accounts of over 9.70 crore eligible farmers across the country.

Additionally, he distributed assistive devices such as wheelchairs, tricycles, and visual aids to people with disabilities and senior citizens during a special programme held at Banauli village in the Sevapuri block.

"Hum Kaashi ke har parivar-jan ke pranaam karat hai (I extend my respectful greetings to every family of Varanasi)", said the prime minister in the local dialect, drawing massive cheers from the crowd as he opened his address.

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both his deputiesKeshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathakalong with several ministers, public representatives, and BJP's state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were present at the event.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to transfer ₹20,500 cr to accounts of 9.7 cr farmers in Varanasi

(Screengrab from X: @narendramodi): PM Narendra Modi addresses address at the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu

PM Modi to launch projects worth around ₹2,200 cr in Varanasi on Aug 3

police, UP Police

2,000 police personnel deployed in Varanasi ahead of first Monday of Sawan

Gyanvapi mosque, Vishwanath temple, ASI survey

Gyanvapi case: Court rejects plea to transfer 1991 suit to another court

Heavy Rainfall

UP: Ghats submerged in Varanasi, Prayagraj; waterlogging in Moradabad

According to Dilip Patel, head of the BJP's Kashi region unit, this marks PM Modi's 51st visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Coming just ahead of Rakshabandhan and in the auspicious month of Shravan, the visit is expected to provide a significant developmental boost to the Purvanchal region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his promise to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor was fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

"My heart was filled with sorrow for the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack," Modi said while addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.
 
"My promise to avenge 'Sindoor' of our daughters was fulfilled with blessings of Mahadev," he said, adding, "I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor at the feet of Mahadev."
 
The prime minister also stressed that the "unity of 140 crore countrymen" became the "strength of Operation Sindoor".
 
The prime minister is in Varanasi -- his Lok Sabha constituency for the third term running -- to inaugurate and lay foundation for development projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore and to distribute the 20th installment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi worth Rs 20,500 crore to over 9.70 eligible farmers nationwide. 

The 52 projects span key sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare, education, sports, tourism, and urban development. Initiatives include road construction and widening, hospital upgrades, improvement of educational institutions, better drinking water and sanitation, development of sports infrastructure, establishment of a homeopathic college, construction of paved ghats for religious tourism, expansion of electricity and parking facilities, pond renovation, and the setting up of libraries, animal hospitals, and dog care centres, according to an official statement.

   

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

monsoon, Clouds

Light rain likely today amid high humidity, IMD warns of thunderstorms

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Trafficking-conversion case: Chhattisgarh court grants bail to Kerala nuns

MK Stalin, Stalin

HC bars Tamil Nadu govt from naming welfare schemes after living persons

New Delhi station stampede

Stampede at New Delhi station caused by falling headload, says Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dropped bag caused stampede that killed 18 at New Delhi station: Vaishnaw

Topics : Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon