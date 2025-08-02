PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth approximately Rs 2,183.45 crore.

In a major move to support farmers, the Prime Minister also released the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring Rs 20,500 crore to the bank accounts of over 9.70 crore eligible farmers across the country.

Additionally, he distributed assistive devices such as wheelchairs, tricycles, and visual aids to people with disabilities and senior citizens during a special programme held at Banauli village in the Sevapuri block.

"Hum Kaashi ke har parivar-jan ke pranaam karat hai (I extend my respectful greetings to every family of Varanasi)", said the prime minister in the local dialect, drawing massive cheers from the crowd as he opened his address.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both his deputiesKeshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathakalong with several ministers, public representatives, and BJP's state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were present at the event. According to Dilip Patel, head of the BJP's Kashi region unit, this marks PM Modi's 51st visit to his parliamentary constituency. Coming just ahead of Rakshabandhan and in the auspicious month of Shravan, the visit is expected to provide a significant developmental boost to the Purvanchal region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his promise to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor was fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Shiva.