Home / India News / PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi

PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi

Coming just ahead of Rakshabandhan and in the auspicious month of Shravan, the visit is expected to provide a significant developmental boost to the Purvanchal region

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his promise to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor was fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Shiva (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Varanasi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth approximately Rs 2,183.45 crore.

In a major move to support farmers, the Prime Minister also released the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring Rs 20,500 crore to the bank accounts of over 9.70 crore eligible farmers across the country.

Additionally, he distributed assistive devices such as wheelchairs, tricycles, and visual aids to people with disabilities and senior citizens during a special programme held at Banauli village in the Sevapuri block.

"Hum Kaashi ke har parivar-jan ke pranaam karat hai (I extend my respectful greetings to every family of Varanasi)", said the prime minister in the local dialect, drawing massive cheers from the crowd as he opened his address.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both his deputiesKeshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathakalong with several ministers, public representatives, and BJP's state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were present at the event.

According to Dilip Patel, head of the BJP's Kashi region unit, this marks PM Modi's 51st visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Coming just ahead of Rakshabandhan and in the auspicious month of Shravan, the visit is expected to provide a significant developmental boost to the Purvanchal region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his promise to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor was fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

"My heart was filled with sorrow for the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack," Modi said while addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.
 
"My promise to avenge 'Sindoor' of our daughters was fulfilled with blessings of Mahadev," he said, adding, "I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor at the feet of Mahadev."
 
The prime minister also stressed that the "unity of 140 crore countrymen" became the "strength of Operation Sindoor".
 
The prime minister is in Varanasi -- his Lok Sabha constituency for the third term running -- to inaugurate and lay foundation for development projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore and to distribute the 20th installment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi worth Rs 20,500 crore to over 9.70 eligible farmers nationwide. 

The 52 projects span key sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare, education, sports, tourism, and urban development. Initiatives include road construction and widening, hospital upgrades, improvement of educational institutions, better drinking water and sanitation, development of sports infrastructure, establishment of a homeopathic college, construction of paved ghats for religious tourism, expansion of electricity and parking facilities, pond renovation, and the setting up of libraries, animal hospitals, and dog care centres, according to an official statement.

   

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Light rain likely today amid high humidity, IMD warns of thunderstorms

Trafficking-conversion case: Chhattisgarh court grants bail to Kerala nuns

HC bars Tamil Nadu govt from naming welfare schemes after living persons

Stampede at New Delhi station caused by falling headload, says Vaishnaw

Dropped bag caused stampede that killed 18 at New Delhi station: Vaishnaw

Topics :Narendra ModiYogi AdityanathVaranasiUttar PradeshOperation Sindoor

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story