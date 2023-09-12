LIVE: Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Imphal, says police

At least three people were gunned down by unidentified men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning, an official said.He said the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in Kanggui area."We do not have much details now. All we know is that the incident took place around 8.20 am when unidentified men gunned down three civilians in an area between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei," the official said.The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8. The Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a petition in the court seeking 15 days of custody of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody in a multi-crore scam, said an official. However, a decision on this petition, which was filed on Monday is expected to come up for a hearing on Wednesday, said the official. Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself, saying her past public statements about the former president and his connection to the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol call into question whether she can be fair. The recusal motion from Trump's lawyers takes aim at US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama and has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of January 6 defendants. Read More