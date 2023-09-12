Home / India News / LIVE: Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Imphal, says police
LIVE: Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Imphal, says police

BS Web Team New Delhi
Manipur Protests

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
At least three people were gunned down by unidentified men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning, an official said.He said the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in Kanggui area."We do not have much details now. All we know is that the incident took place around 8.20 am when unidentified men gunned down three civilians in an area between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei," the official said.The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8.Read More

It's Google versus US in the biggest antitrust trial in over 2 decades

AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for questioning, court order on house custody likely

Mamata Banerjee's Dubai flight delayed due to technical glitches

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's flight to Dubai was delayed by at least three hours due to technical glitches, an official said on Tuesday.

Banerjee and her team were scheduled to leave for a 12-day tour of Spain and Dubai from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 8.30 am. She will attend business summits to attract investments to the state.

Priyanka to visit flood-hit areas in Mandi, Kullu to oversee relief work

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Kullu districts on Tuesday and oversee relief and restoration works.

She would also interact with the flood victims at the Aloo ground in Manali.

At least three people were gunned down by unidentified men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning, an official said.He said the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in Kanggui area."We do not have much details now. All we know is that the incident took place around 8.20 am when unidentified men gunned down three civilians in an area between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei," the official said.The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8.

In Iran, snap checkpoints and university purges mark the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini protests

Snap checkpoints. Internet disruptions. University purges.

Iran's theocracy is trying hard to both ignore the upcoming anniversary of nationwide protests over the country's mandatory headscarf law and tamp down on any possibility of more unrest.

Indorama Ventures to invest USD 150m in three PET recycle plants in India

Bangkok-headquartered and Indian majority-owned Indorama Ventures Public Co Ltd is investing USD 150 million in three PET recycling plants in India, aiming to start commercial production in 2026.

We have obtained basic regulatory approvals and land acquisition is going on nearer to our three existing PET-producing plants at Haldia, Nagpur and Panipat, Indorama Ventures Group CEO Aloke Lohia told PTI of the investment plans on the sidelines of the 21st Forbes Global CEO Conference on Tuesday.

It's Google versus US in the biggest antitrust trial in over 2 decades

Google will confront a threat to its dominant search engine beginning Tuesday when federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.

Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta likely won't issue a ruling until early next year. If he decides Google broke the law, another trial will decide what steps should be taken to rein in the Mountain View, California-based company.

People who lost their lives protecting forests, to get 'Sammaan Nidhi': MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the 'Sam‍maan Nidhi' will be given to people who lost their lives while protecting forests and wildlife and that its sum will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

In his address to the public at an event in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said, "We have decided that the 'Sam‍maan Nidhi' will be given to people who lost their lives while protecting forests and wildlife. The sum of the 'Samman Nidhi' will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh."

Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will merge with India on its own, says VK Singh

Union Minister and former Army chief General VK Singh has claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would merge with India soon "on its own".

"PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time," the Union minister for State said while responding to a query in a press conference here in Dausa regarding demands of Shia Muslims in PoK seeking opening of border crossing with India.

Mamata to leave for 11-day tour of Spain, Dubai to attend business summits

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will leave for an 11-day tour of Spain and Dubai, during which she will attend business summits to attract investments to the state.

Banerjee will leave for Dubai on Tuesday, and spend the night there due to the unavailability of connecting flights, before flying to Spain's capital Madrid the next day.

4 dead as landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Four people were killed when their truck plunged into a deep gorge after being hit by a landslide along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway early Tuesday, police said.

Due to the landslide that hit the highway near Sherbibi in Ramban district at around 5 am, vehicular movement was suspended, they said.

Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 2,800, rescue operation underway

The death toll in the Morocco earthquake has passed 2800 after a powerful 6.8 earthquake hit the country on Friday last week, Al Jazeera reported. The rescue operation is still underway in the country in order to find the survivors.

Search and rescue teams from Spain, the United Kingdom, and Qatar have joined Moroccan rescue efforts after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake slammed the High Atlas Mountains late Friday, with the epicentre 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, according to Al Jazeera.

Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge presiding over election subversion case

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself, saying her past public statements about the former president and his connection to the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol call into question whether she can be fair.

The recusal motion from Trump's lawyers takes aim at US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama and has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of January 6 defendants.

AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for questioning, court order on house custody likely

The Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a petition in the court seeking 15 days of custody of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody in a multi-crore scam, said an official.

However, a decision on this petition, which was filed on Monday is expected to come up for a hearing on Wednesday, said the official.

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 9:01 AM IST

