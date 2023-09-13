Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

LIVE: 11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

accident

Photo: @ANI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 8:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said. The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said. The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a virtual interaction with health ministers and senior officers of States and Union Territories (UT) on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations underway for the launch of 'Ayushman Bhava' programme. Mandaviya highlighted the importance of the Ayushman Bhava initiative for all states and UTs. He stressed the states and UTs to organise Health Melas in the Health and Wellness Centres every year and urged every medical college to hold a Health Camp at the block level.

The text-message alert came in the middle of the night: A massive earthquake had hit Morocco. French volunteers scrambled to pull together a nine-person search-and-rescue team, listening devices and other gear to look for people buried under rubble. The only thing the French aid workers didn't have was a green light from Morocco to hop on a flight, which could have landed them in the North African country's disaster zone little more than 24 hours after the September 8 quake that killed more than 2,900 people and injured at least 5,530 others in flattened villages and townhouses.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Sensex rallies 502 pts, ends above 66K; Nifty near 19,600; IT stocks sizzle

Top headlines: G20 in J&K, RBI to meet PSB directors, $ at Rs 91 in Hawala

Mandaviya speaks to state health ministers on 'Ayushman Bhava' programme

MoU signed to create quality infra, improve food safety ecosystem in Assam

Heavy Industry ministry's special cleanliness campaign yields Rs 5.7 cr

Oppn members of Par panel demand opportunities to submit their views

Nuh violence: Accused Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

Topics : rajasthan Gujarat road accident Bus accident Death toll Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Ayushman Bharat Health Ministry Morocco Earthquake

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon