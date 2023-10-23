Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on Monday has arrived at the 'very poor' category with the general AQI being at 306. Visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path, Nehru Park and Teen Murti Marg displayed how parts of Delhi have been immersed in a thick layer of smog.

On Sunday, the capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 313 down from 248 on Saturday. Practically, all regions in and around Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality on Sunday.

Areas affecting air pollution in Delhi The AQI around Delhi University region was recorded at 330 though Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Air Terminal 3 logged an AQI of 313 in the Sunday afternoon hours. The air quality in Kartavya Path at India Door stood at 266 on Sunday morning. Anand Vihar crossed the 'very poor' category in Delhi with an AQI of 345 whereas ITO logged an AQI of 309.

As indicated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, New Moti Bagh and Dwarka Sector-8 revealed an AQI of 360 and 313 on Sunday. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 322, Ghaziabad 246, Greater Noida 354, Gurugram 255 and Noida 304. This was the first time since May 17 that Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality. On May 17, the total AQI of Delhi remained at 336.

Delhi government's efforts on air pollution In light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will today seat a meeting with the concerned departments on the execution of mitigating measures under the central government's pollution plan, officials told PTI.