In an effort to position Kerala as a critical node in the global supply chain, the government of Kerala is set to organise a global investment summit, called Vizhinjam Conclave 2024, on January 29 and 30 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The conclave, the first of its kind in the state, promises to redefine the scope of industrial and economic development by leveraging the untapped potential of the Vizhinjam International Seaport. The summit aims to generate significant employment opportunities—up to ten times the direct jobs created by the port itself—through associated industries and infrastructure. It is also expected to position Kerala as a critical node in the global supply chain, fostering growth in tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, non-conventional energy, and fisheries, among other sectors.

A catalyst for economic transformation, organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) in collaboration with the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), the conclave will offer Kerala an opportunity to diversify its industrial base while aligning with India’s maritime ambitions.

The event will feature comprehensive discussions on investment avenues such as container freight stations, logistics parks, equipment repair units, and warehousing facilities. The Outer Area Growth Corridor Project, envisioned as an industrial hub, will be another focal point for discussions, underscoring the port’s potential to catalyse economic activity in its vicinity.

The conclave will provide one-on-one interactions between delegates and business leaders, along with sessions on investor-centric policies and benefits aimed at fostering confidence and collaboration. Special mentoring sessions are planned to encourage Kerala-based enterprises and startups to scale up their presence in port-driven industries. Efforts to engage and integrate local communities into this industrial shift will be a key agenda. Organisers plan to sensitise stakeholders about the inclusive development model envisioned for Vizhinjam, ensuring equitable participation in the region’s economic growth.

Representatives from industries operating in connection with prominent ports across India will share insights and best practices, while international delegates are expected to explore collaborative opportunities, making the conclave a truly global platform.