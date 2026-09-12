Brics condemns Pahalgam terror attack, backs zero tolerance on terrorism

In a major diplomatic outcome for India, Brics condemned the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in its New Delhi Declaration adopted on Saturday and called for zero tolerance towards state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The comprehensive declaration, titled 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', marked a unified stance by the bloc against global terror, illegal financial flows, cyber fraud, and emerging cross-border scam networks.

Leading the security outcomes of the declaration, member nations condemned the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and left scores injured.

The declaration explicitly noted that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.