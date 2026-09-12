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Brics condemns Pahalgam terror attack, backs zero tolerance on terrorism

Leading the security outcomes of the declaration, member nations condemned the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and left scores injured

BRICS Summit, BRICS, BRICS 2026
The BRICS New Delhi Declaration condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and calls for action against cross-border terrorism and terror financing. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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In a major diplomatic outcome for India, Brics condemned the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in its New Delhi Declaration adopted on Saturday and called for zero tolerance towards state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The comprehensive declaration, titled 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', marked a unified stance by the bloc against global terror, illegal financial flows, cyber fraud, and emerging cross-border scam networks.

Leading the security outcomes of the declaration, member nations condemned the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and left scores injured.

The declaration explicitly noted that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

Reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the Brics leaders emphasised the urgent need to stop the cross-border movement of terrorists, disrupt terror financing networks and dismantle safe havens.

The member states reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group, while asserting that all those involved in terror activities must be held accountable under national and international law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :BRICS SummitPahalgam attackzero tolerance to terror

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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