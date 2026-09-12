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Brics Summit 2026: Delhi police issues traffic advisory; check details here

Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan journeys in advance and use the Metro as traffic movement is regulated on key routes during the Brics Summit on September 12 and 13

BRICS Summit, BRICS
The traffic and public transport measures come as India hosts the 18th Brics Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 (Photo: Reuters)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the 18th Brics Summit, being held in the national capital on September 12 and 13, with diversions and regulated movement on key routes on Saturday.
 
According to the advisory, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented across key routes in Delhi from 9:30 am to 9 pm on September 12. The Traffic Police have asked commuters to plan their journeys and allow additional travel time.
 
Commuters have also been advised to use public transport, particularly the Metro, wherever feasible, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions issued by traffic personnel.
 
"In view of the Brics Summit on September 12, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented on key routes across Delhi from 09:30 hrs to 21:00 hrs," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.
 
The advisory also said emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage during the period of regulated traffic movement.

Delhi Metro to start services at 6 am on Sunday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has separately announced an early start to services on Sunday, September 13, to facilitate the movement of students appearing for examinations as well as the general public.
 
Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all lines on Sunday, the DMRC said.
 
"To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 06:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026," the DMRC said in a post on X.
 
The DMRC has advised students and other passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

Brics Summit in Delhi

The traffic and public transport measures come as India hosts the 18th Brics Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.
 
India's chairship of the grouping is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", with development, sustainability and innovation among the key areas of focus.
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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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