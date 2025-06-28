Home / India News / Bridge with 90-degree turn: MP govt takes action against eight engineers

Bridge with 90-degree turn: MP govt takes action against eight engineers

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired senior engineer

Bhopal railway bridge
The construction agency and design consultant have been blacklisted, and a committee has been formed to make necessary improvements in the ROB. | Credit: X
Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday suspended seven engineers including two chief engineers of the Public Works Department for the faulty design of the new Rail Over Bridge in Aishbagh area of the city with an unusual 90-degree turn.

"I took cognisance of the serious negligence in the construction of Aishbagh ROB and ordered an inquiry. On the basis of the inquiry report, action has been taken against eight PWD engineers," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on X late in the evening.

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired senior engineer, he added.

The construction agency and design consultant have been blacklisted, and a committee has been formed to make necessary improvements in the ROB, the chief minister said.

"The ROB will be inaugurated only after improvements are made," he added. The newly built over-bridge became a subject of criticism and ridicule with local residents and netizens questioning its design and wondering how vehicles would negotiate the sharp 90-degree turn.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lt Gen D S Rana takes over as 23rd Colonel of Garhwal Rifles Regiment

'Furthest from motherland, closest to hearts': PM Modi to Shubhanshu Shukla

Efforts underway to form popular govt in Manipur: Ex-CM N Biren Singh

Banks not supporting Centre's loan schemes for entrepreneurs: Shivakumar

Unruly flyer handed to security after mid-air row on Amritsar-Delhi flight

Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya PradeshBridge

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story