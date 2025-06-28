Lt Gen DS Rana takes over as 23rd Colonel of Garhwal Rifles Regiment

Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Lieutenant General DS Rana has taken over as the colonel of the Regiment of Garhwal Rifles, officials said on Saturday.

The ceremonial handing over of the baton took place at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand, amid full military honours, the defence ministry said.

Lt Gen. Rana succeeds Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, as he assumes the mantle of the 23rd colonel of the regiment, it said.

The ceremony celebrated the proud lineage, valour and time-honoured legacy of one of the Indian Army's most-distinguished infantry regiments, comprising 27 battalions, including a scouts battalion, the ministry said in a statement.