Lt Gen DS Rana takes over as 23rd Colonel of Garhwal Rifles Regiment

The ceremonial handing over of the baton took place at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand, amid full military honours

PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Lieutenant General DS Rana has taken over as the colonel of the Regiment of Garhwal Rifles, officials said on Saturday.

The ceremonial handing over of the baton took place at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand, amid full military honours, the defence ministry said.

Lt Gen. Rana succeeds Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, as he assumes the mantle of the 23rd colonel of the regiment, it said.

The ceremony celebrated the proud lineage, valour and time-honoured legacy of one of the Indian Army's most-distinguished infantry regiments, comprising 27 battalions, including a scouts battalion, the ministry said in a statement.

During his tenure, Lt Gen. Subramani provided exemplary leadership and strengthened the regimental bond, upholding the highest standards of professionalism and camaraderie that define the Garhwal Rifles, it added.

"Lt Gen. Rana, an accomplished leader and decorated officer, brings a wealth of operational experience and strategic acumen," the statement said.

As he assumed the mantle of the 23rd colonel of the regiment, Lt Gen. Rana reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the ethos, discipline and "martial legacy of the Veer Garhwali warriors who have always stood steadfast in service of the nation".

As part of the proceedings, Lt Gen. Rana received a guard of honour and later, paid homage at the War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of the regiment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian ArmyAndaman and Nicobar Islandsindian government

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

