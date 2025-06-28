Unruly flyer handed to security after mid-air row on Amritsar-Delhi flight

Air India has confirmed an incident of disruptive passenger behaviour aboard flight AI454 from Amritsar to Delhi on Saturday, prompting intervention from cabin crew and airport security.

"Our cabin crew immediately de-escalated the situation by relocating the second passenger to a business-class seat for the duration of the landing. Following a complaint by the second passenger, the pilot-in-command notified our security team on the ground about the situation, who were present upon the flight's arrival in Delhi. The disruptive passenger was handed over to the airport security for further investigation," the airline said. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards disruptive behaviour and prioritises the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew," a spokesperson said. "We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities, and the matter is now under their purview," the airline added.