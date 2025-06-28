Unruly flyer handed to security after mid-air row on Amritsar-Delhi flight

Air India has confirmed an incident of disruptive passenger behaviour aboard flight AI454 from Amritsar to Delhi on Saturday, prompting intervention from cabin crew and airport security.
Air India confirmed that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour occurred on board flight AI454 from Amritsar to Delhi on 28 June.
"During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger. The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive," the airline said.
Air India's crew acted swiftly to de-escalate the situation, relocating the affected passenger to a business-class seat for the remainder of the flight. Upon landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the airline's security team--previously alerted by the pilot--was on standby to address the issue. The disruptive individual was handed over to airport security for further investigation.
"Our cabin crew immediately de-escalated the situation by relocating the second passenger to a business-class seat for the duration of the landing. Following a complaint by the second passenger, the pilot-in-command notified our security team on the ground about the situation, who were present upon the flight's arrival in Delhi. The disruptive passenger was handed over to the airport security for further investigation," the airline said.
Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards disruptive behaviour and prioritises the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew," a spokesperson said. "We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities, and the matter is now under their purview," the airline added.
In line with guidelines set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines are required to take such incidents seriously. Under DGCA norms, carriers must establish an internal committee to investigate the matter and determine any necessary action, including the possibility of placing the passenger on India's no-fly list.
