Efforts underway to form popular govt in Manipur: Ex-CM N Biren Singh

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said efforts are underway for setting up a popular government in the state, which is now under the President's rule.

Speaking at the sidelines of a programme at the BJP state headquarters here, Singh expressed hope that a new government will be formed in Manipur soon.

"We are working to form a government at the earliest. We are a national party. I have faith that a government will be formed soon after looking into the ground situation. The BJP and its allies want a popular government as well. We are working for the formation of a popular government," he said.

Singh said the BJP has not criticised anybody and is concentrating only on the present crisis. "We are approaching the central government and concerned persons to bring an amicable solution and peace in the state. In the meantime, we are also working to form a popular government with frequent gatherings of MLAs. Everybody wants the restoration of peace. Peace is compulsory. In the last seven or eight months, there have been no reports of fighting between communities," the former CM said. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed President's rule in Manipur after Singh resigned as the chief minister. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. Singh said the central government is trying to restore peace in the state. To a media query, he mentioned, "I have said earlier that illegal immigrants and drug cartels have affected the entire North East as well as the whole nation. Slowly, everyone has come to understand this issue. This change is a positive sign, and together we can fight these elements." Meanwhile, BJP Manipur unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, speaking at a book release function, said that it is not the time to discuss elections now, but it is the time to focus on peace initiatives.

She told reporters, "The people want a popular government. The BJP is trying to bring a popular government and will work to realise the desire of the people. It is not the time to discuss for election now. We must focus on the process and progress of peace initiatives. I want to appeal to them to understand the pulse of the people and work accordingly." Sharda also said, "The question of whether the BJP is united or not will be known gradually. There is something called slow and steady wins the race." A book on the Emergency was released at the BJP Manipur state headquarters in Imphal on Saturday.