Minister Giriraj Singh slams Congress, says 'To lie is in DNA of party'

Amid a row erupted over 'poll guarantees', Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that it is in the DNA of Congress party to speak lies whether Rahul Gandhi says it or Mallikarjun Kharge.

Continuing his attack, Giriraj Singh said that wherever Congress is ruling, they came to power because of their 'lies'.

Referencing the song 'Tere Waade Pe Maara Gaya', Singh said that the public of Congress-ruled states repented their decision to choose Congress, as they came to power because of their 'lies'.

"Everyone in Congress start giving clarifications. Kharge Ji tried to suppress that truth. To lie is in the DNA of Congress, whether Rahul Gandhi says it or Mallikarjun Kharge. They want to come to power only with the help of lies. Today, wherever Congress is in power, be it in Himachal, Karnataka, or Telangana, it came to power because of lies. There is a song 'Tere Waade Pe Maara Gaya', today, the public of Himachal, Telangana, Karnataka is singing the same song, they are saying 'Congressi tere jhuthe wade pe maara gaya, Haaye Congressi," Giriraj Singh told reporters on Saturday.

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lambasted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on the performance of Centre and said that his recent remarks on BJP stem from deep-seated frustration within his own party.

While talking to ANI, Puri alleged that Kharge was snubbed by his own party members, when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi went to file her nomination in Wayanad, and wasn't even allowed in the room. During a recent visit to Karnataka, Kharge publicly chastised the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, emphasizing that making promises without implementation plans would damage their credibility.

"He's showing deep-seated frustration, and that frustration is also understandable. Why is it understandable? When Priyanka went to file her nomination, he was not even allowed to sit inside the room. Then when he goes to Karnataka, he sees the mess there, then with the camera on, he's telling the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister that if you make promises and you say that you're reviewing a scheme, which means you're not going to be able to implement the promises, you lack credibility and you will get into trouble. That's a reality," the Union Minister said.