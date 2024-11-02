Delhi's Diwali: Noise levels surged most in Karol Bagh; RK Puram quieter

This year's Diwali in Delhi was noisier than the previous two years, even though a fireworks ban remained in place.

According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data accessed by The Times of India, noise levels in most parts of the city exceeded safety standards. These elevated levels were recorded across silent, residential, commercial, and industrial zones.

On Thursday (October 31) night, decibel levels ranged between 58 and 88.7 dB(A), compared to 53.7 to 84.5 dB(A) in 2023.

While areas like Aurobindo Marg and RK Puram saw reduced noise levels without fireworks, other parts of the city experienced louder festivities.

Overall, 22 out of 31 monitored areas reported higher noise levels than last year, with only nine areas showing a reduction. For instance, noise levels in Najafgarh increased from 55.5 dB(A) in 2023 to 58 dB(A) this year.

Noise in commercial zones

Karol Bagh, categorised as a commercial zone, was among the loudest locations, with an average noise level of 88.7 dB(A), up from 84.5 dB(A) last year. The highest recorded noise there was 94.5 dB(A) at 11 pm.

Some areas, however, experienced a reduction in noise levels. Jahangirpuri saw a slight drop from 79.5 dB(A) to 79.1 dB(A). Aurobindo Marg decreased by 10 per cent, reaching 66.9 dB(A) from 74.6 dB(A) in 2023. RK Puram recorded an 11 per cent drop to 58.7 dB(A) from 65.9 dB(A) last year.

Additional areas with lower noise levels included Ashok Vihar, Kashmere Gate, Lajpat Nagar, Narela, Patparganj, and Pusa.

Notably, Delhi’s noise monitoring covers four zones: silent, residential, commercial, and industrial. Each zone has different acceptable noise levels for day and night. For instance, the limit in silent zones is 40 dB(A) at night and 50 dB(A) during the day.

In residential areas, it’s 45 dB(A) at night and 55 dB(A) in the day. Commercial zones allow 55 dB(A) at night and 65 dB(A) in the day. Industrial areas permit 70 dB(A) at night and 75 dB(A) during the day.

While five of the seven monitored silent zones were quieter this Diwali, many residential, commercial, and industrial zones experienced a rise in noise levels compared to the previous year.