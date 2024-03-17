BS CEO poll: Electoral bond saga won't sway voters, say biz captains

The controversy surrounding electoral bonds will not influence voters, and therefore, will not affect the upcoming general elections, according to a dipstick survey of 10 chief executive officers (CEOs) by Business Standard.

The nationwide survey of CEOs,



conducted over the weekend, found that all respondents believe that disclosing the names of political donors via electoral bonds will neither influence voters nor affect the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

Following an order from the Supreme Court, State Bank of India (SBI) recently submitted data on the donors and recipients of such bonds to the Election Commission of India (EC). This information was subsequently published on the poll body’s website.