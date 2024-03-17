Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jana Sena Party only unrecognised party to receive electoral bonds

A single party showed donations which have resulted in an uptick to donations to unrecognised parties

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena
Premium

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP and TDP

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With national and large regional parties receiving the bulk of donations through electoral bonds, smaller and unrecognised political parties largely responded with a ‘nil’ donation to election commission queries seeking information.

The communications were disclosed in full on Sunday. The analysis relies on these communications, along with earlier disclosures accessible in the public domain. A single party’s donations have resulted in an uptick in donations to unrecognised parties. These are parties that do not have a reserved symbol because they are new or have not garnered sufficient votes in previous contests. They received zero contributions between 2019 and 2021, compared to

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Political ad spends on Google already up 9x ahead of Lok Sabha polls

PM Modi to address 2nd public meeting in Karnataka on Mon ahead of LS polls

Delhi poll body sets up flying squads to check on voter intimidation

EC advances counting date of Arunachal, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

Polling in 7 phases in West Bengal proves EC is 'long arm of govt': Sibal

Topics : Electoral Bond Political parties income TDP BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon