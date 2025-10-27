Home / India News / BSF foils Pak's smuggling bid, seizes over 5 kg heroin along IB in Jammu

BSF foils Pak's smuggling bid, seizes over 5 kg heroin along IB in Jammu

The search operation was launched at around 6 am after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side, the officials said

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army
They said two bags containing 10 packets of heroin weighing 5.300 kgs were seized during the operation which was still continuing when last reports were received (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security forces on Monday foiled a major narcotic smuggling attempt from across the International Border here with the recovery of two bags, dropped by a Pakistani drone and containing over five kg of heroin worth over Rs 25 crore in the international market, officials said.

The recovery was made near Border Outpost Jatinder in R S Pura sector during a joint search operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and police, the officials said.

The search operation was launched at around 6 am after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side, the officials said.

They said two bags containing 10 packets of heroin weighing 5.300 kgs were seized during the operation which was still continuing when last reports were received.

The recovery of such a huge quantity of heroin thwarted a major smuggling attempt from Pakistan, the officials said, adding police have registered a case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One dead, 49 injured after tourist bus overturns in Kerala's Kottayam

LIVE news updates: US-Pakistan ties not at India's expense, says Marco Rubio

Traffic restrictions placed in Delhi ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations

One dead after massive fire breaks out in Moradabad hotel, 16 rescued

India to host four-day Asia Pacific aircraft accident investigators meet

Topics :BSFborder security forceSmugglingJammuPakistan

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story