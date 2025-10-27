One dead after massive fire breaks out in Moradabad hotel, 16 rescued

In a dreadful incident, a massive fire broke out in a restaurant on the ground floor of Clarks Inn Hotel under the Katghar police station area in Moradabad. At least four cylinders exploded, contributing to the blaze. The fire eventually spread to other floors after the cylinders burst.

Moradabad CFO Rajeev Kumar Pandey says, "We received a call about a fire at 10 pm. There's a restaurant across from the Clarks Inn Hotel. We arrived with two fire tenders... About four gas cylinders exploded in the fire. The fire became massive. Some people were trapped upstairs. We rescued around 16 people, which involved four women and two children. We also rescued a dog... The cause of the fire is still unknown... About seven fire tenders have arrived. More are being called."