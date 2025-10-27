One dead, 49 injured after tourist bus overturns in Kerala's Kottayam

A woman passenger died and 49 others were injured after a tourist bus lost control and overturned at Cheenkallel here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sindhu, a native of Peravoor in Iritty, Kannur district.

According to the police, all passengers were from Iritty and were returning home after visiting Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram.

The accident occurred around 1 am when the bus, while negotiating a curve on the MC Road stretch near Cheenkallel Church, lost control, overturned, and crashed into a tree.

All 49 passengers on board were taken to a private hospital in Monippally and the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Sindhu, who was rushed to Monippally, succumbed to her injuries.