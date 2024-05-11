Home / India News / BSF personnel opens fire on Pakistani drone along border in J-K's Samba

BSF personnel opens fire on Pakistani drone along border in J-K's Samba

The drone, however, was flown back to the Pakistani side, the officials said

BSF
The drone, however, was flown back to the Pakistani side, the officials said. (BSF (Photo: Twitter))
Press Trust of India Samba/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BSF personnel opened fire on Friday night to shoot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected the movement of the drone from the Pakistan side late in the night and fired nearly two dozen rounds, they said on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The drone, however, was flown back to the Pakistani side, the officials said.

They said a search operation was launched in Narayanpur in the Ramgarh sector on Saturday morning to sanitize the bordet outpost area to ensure the drone did not drop any weapons or narcotics.

Also Read

J-K admin imposes night curfew along international border in Samba

Poonch ambush: Security forces initiate fresh searches along IB, LOC

BSF intercepts another drone coming from Pakistan in Punjab's Ferozepur

BSF recovers two China-made drones from different locations in Amritsar

BSF Special DG Khurania reviews operational preparedness along LoC

IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across country after dust storm in Delhi

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviews security arrangement along LAC in Ladakh

LIVE: CM Kejriwal to visit Hanuman Temple today, address media; hold roadshow

Dust storm, strong winds in Delhi; 9 flights diverted due to bad weather

Theaterisation plans: CDS Chauhan emphasises on need to expedite jointness

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BSFBSF jawansJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir politicsJammu and Kashmir governmentIndia Pakistan relations

First Published: May 11 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story