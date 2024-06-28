Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Burger King murder: Delhi Police arrests man who brought 2 shooters to spot

Aman Joon (26), hailing from Haryana was shot dead by two gangsters while he was sitting with a woman inside a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden's J Block

Crime scene
The victim had suffered 38 gunshot wounds. Crime scene (Photo/ Unsplash)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Delhi Police on Friday said it has made its first arrest in connection with the recent murder of a man at a food outlet in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

The arrested accused is the one who allegedly brought the two shooters in his vehicle at the spot to commit the murder, a senior police officer said.

The accused is being further interrogated, he added.

Aman Joon (26), hailing from Haryana was shot dead by two gangsters while he was sitting with a woman inside a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden's J Block on June 18, according to police.

The victim had suffered 38 gunshot wounds, the police had said.

Joon's killing was an outcome of a gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan, they had said.

The officer said that three other suspects, the woman who accompanied Joon and the two shooters, are still at large.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

