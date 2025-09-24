Cabinet approves CSIR's ₹2,277 cr scheme to boost research and fellowships

In a bid to promote research, the government on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,277 crore umbrella scheme for doctoral and post-doctoral fellowships and promoting knowledge sharing through a travel and symposia grant.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development (CBHRD)' of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with a total outlay of Rs 2,277.397 crore for the period of the 15th Finance Commission Cycle 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Implemented by the CSIR, the scheme will cover all R&D institutions, national laboratories, Institutes of National Importance, Institutes of Eminence, and universities across the country.

The CBHRD initiative has four sub-schemes Doctoral and Postdoctoral Fellowships; Extramural Research Scheme, Emeritus Scientist Scheme, and Bhatnagar Fellowship programme; Promotion and Recognition of Excellence through the Award Scheme; and Promoting Knowledge Sharing through the Travel and Symposia Grant Scheme. "The scheme will strengthen the research and development ecosystem by training researchers, nurturing scientific talent and promoting innovation to build a future-ready India," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said. Guided by eminent scientists and professors, the scheme will foster growth in Science, Technology and Engineering, Medical, and Mathematical Sciences (STEMM), I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. "This initiative reflects the government's commitment towards building a robust R&D driven innovation ecosystem and preparing Indian science for global leadership in the 21st century," he said.