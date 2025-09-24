Home / India News / BJP alleges Ladakh protest part of Congress' plot to create unrest in India

BJP alleges Ladakh protest part of Congress' plot to create unrest in India

Showing pictures of the incident, the BJP leader said that Congress' Stanzing Sepang, who is the councillor from Upper Leh ward, provoked the youth

Sambit Patra, sambit
"Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 24 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the violence in Ladakh was a part of the Congress' nefarious design to create situations in the country which were witnessed in Bangladesh, Nepal and the Philippines under a nefarious design.

The ruling party's charge came after the movement for the demand of statehood to Ladakh and the Union Territory's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution descended into violence, arson and street clashes in Leh, killing four people and injuring at least 45, including 22 police personnel.

"Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters at the party headquarters here.

"The Congress has a nefarious design. It's Congress' conspiracy. 'Bharat tere tukde honge Inshallah, Inshallah' is the Congress' main line This is Rahul Gandhi's plan with George Soros. Since they cannot win through the people, they conspire to break the country," he charged.

"Rahul Gandhi repeatedly incites youth to create conditions like those that occurred in Bangladesh and Nepal, and are happening now in the Philippines, to bring similar circumstances to India," he said, asking , "What kind of leadership is this for the Congress?"  Patra asked the Congress and Gandhi to bear in mind that such efforts will not succeed in India.

"Bharatvarsha is a civilisation of thousands of years. People of the country will have the ability to distinguish between good and bad. The people know what their prime minister and his government are doing for them. They know what the situation was before 2014 and what it is there today," he said.

"Today, we are a bright spot in the world. Even the greatest leaders recognise India's strength globally. With a 7.8 per cent growth rate, we are advancing today. They should know that the people of the country know everything. If you try to break the country, the people will respond," he added.

Showing pictures of the incident, the BJP leader said that Congress' Stanzing Sepang, who is the councillor from Upper Leh ward, provoked the youth.

"He can be seen marching towards the BJP office with a weapon in his hand. He is instigating the mob and targeting the BJP office He is the main instigator. Several pictures have emerged," Patra said  Patra also slammed Gandhi for raising the issue of a ban on caste-based protests in Uttar Pradesh and asked him to refrain from making such "provocative" remarks.

"It was quite surprising to see Rahul Gandhi saying, 'you see, what's happening in UP? You won't be allowed to protest on the basis of caste'. It is beyond comprehension that on one hand, Rahul Gandhi's father used to talk about a casteless society, while on the other, Rahul Gandhi today says that protests should happen on the basis of caste," he charged.

"The question arises, when the poor are being given their rights within the framework of the Constitution, then why should there be protests in the country?" he said.

Such "inflammatory" statements by Gandhi are "inappropriate" for the nation and should be avoided, he said.

"No matter how hard Rahul Gandhi tries, 'Nepo kids' will remain 'Nepo kids' and will never be liked by any generation," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ladakh BJP Nepal Congress

Sep 24 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

