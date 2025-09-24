PM Modi reviews eight major projects worth ₹65,000 crore across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed eight critical infrastructure projects across 15 states with a cumulative investment of Rs 65,000 crore with an emphasis on clear timelines and prompt resolution of bottlenecks.

The projects reviewed during the 49th meeting of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform spanned across sectors including mines, railways, water resources, and power.

The prime minister urged officials at both the Central and state levels to adopt a result-oriented approach, translating opportunities into improved quality of life for people, while also advancing the goals of ease of living for citizens and ease of doing business for enterprises, an official statement said.