Government extends CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's tenure by 8 months till May 2026

Gen Chauhan's current stint as the top military officer is scheduled to end on September 30

The defence ministry said the government has approved the extension of service of Gen Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, up to May 30 next year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 24 2025
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan's tenure has been extended up to May next year, the government said on Wednesday.

Gen Chauhan's current stint as the top military officer is scheduled to end on September 30.

The defence ministry said the government has approved the extension of service of Gen Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, up to May 30 next year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He has been serving as the Chief of Defence Staff since September 30, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025

