Union cabinet clears Rs 7,616 cr rail and highway projects in Bihar

The Union cabinet approved a Rs 3,169 cr railway line doubling and a Rs 4,447 cr highway project to boost connectivity, freight movement and regional industry in Bihar

Indian Railways

The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing essential infrastructure development on one of the busiest railway sections. | File Image

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved two major infrastructure projects aimed at expanding capacity in election-bound Bihar — a Rs 3,169 crore railway line and a Rs 4,447 crore highway project.
 
The doubling of the 177-kilometre Bhagalpur–Dumka–Rampurhat single railway line and the construction of the 82-kilometre four-lane Mokama–Munger section of the Buxar–Bhagalpur High-Speed Corridor will ease transport bottlenecks, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
“The four-lane access-controlled corridor with close tolling, supporting average vehicular speeds of 80 km/h with a design speed of 100 km/h, will reduce overall travel time to about 1.5 hours while offering safer, faster and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight vehicles,” an official statement said.
 
 
The Munger–Jamalpur–Bhagalpur belt in eastern Bihar is emerging as a key industrial region, hosting ordnance factories — with one existing gun factory and another proposed by the defence ministry — a locomotive workshop, food processing units such as ITC in Munger, and related logistics and warehousing hubs.
 
“Bhagalpur stands out as a textile and logistics hub, led by Bhagalpuri silk. Barahiya is emerging as a region for food packaging, processing and agro-warehousing. The increased economic activity in the region is expected to drive up freight movement and traffic on the Mokama–Munger section in the future,” the cabinet said.

The project will be developed in Hybrid Annuity Mode, where the government pays 40 per cent of the project cost upfront and the balance in annuities. The proposed railway line doubling will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways, according to the Centre.
 
The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing essential infrastructure development on one of the busiest railway sections.
 
“The project, covering five districts across Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, will increase the Indian Railways network by about 177 km and provide rail connectivity to prominent destinations such as Deoghar (Baba Baidyanath Dham) and Tarapith (Shakti Peeth), attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country,” the statement said.
 
The project will enhance connectivity to about 441 villages and nearly 28.72 lakh people. “This is an essential route for transporting commodities such as coal, cement, fertilisers, bricks and stones. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of about 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA),” the cabinet added.
 
The existing Bhagalpur–Dumka–Rampurhat line is saturated, and doubling will improve both passenger and freight movement, Vaishnaw said, adding that key tourist destinations such as Deoghar and Tarapith will benefit from improved connectivity.
 

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Indian Railway Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

