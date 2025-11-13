Home / India News / Cabinet decisions on exports to improve competitiveness, says PM Modi

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Modi on Wednesday, approved the export promotion mission and a credit guarantee scheme for exporters

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the decisions of the Union Cabinet regarding exports will improve global competitiveness and help realise the dream of self-reliance.

"Ensuring 'Made in India' resonates even louder in the world market! The Union Cabinet approved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), which will improve export competitiveness, help MSMEs, first-time exporters and sectors that are labour-intensive," Modi said in a post on X.

"It brings together key stakeholders to build a mechanism that is outcome based and effective," he said.

The prime minister also said the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters, which has been approved by the Cabinet, will boost global competitiveness, ensure smooth business operations and help realise our dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Modi said the decision to rationalise the royalty rates of graphite, caesium, rubidium and zirconium will strengthen supply chains and create job opportunities.

The Cabinet also approved rationalisation of royalty rates of graphite, caesium, rubidium and zirconium minerals critical for Green Energy.

"This Cabinet decision will boost sustainability and self-reliance. It will strengthen supply chains and create job opportunities as well," the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiTrade exportsIndia exports

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

