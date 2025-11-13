Cabinet decisions on exports to improve competitiveness, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the decisions of the Union Cabinet regarding exports will improve global competitiveness and help realise the dream of self-reliance.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Modi on Wednesday, approved the export promotion mission and a credit guarantee scheme for exporters.

"Ensuring 'Made in India' resonates even louder in the world market! The Union Cabinet approved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), which will improve export competitiveness, help MSMEs, first-time exporters and sectors that are labour-intensive," Modi said in a post on X.

"It brings together key stakeholders to build a mechanism that is outcome based and effective," he said.