Home / India News / Red Fort blast: Death toll rises to 13 as another succumbs to injury

Red Fort blast: Death toll rises to 13 as another succumbs to injury

With Bilal's death, the total number of fatalities in the high-intensity explosion on Monday evening has climbed to 13, while several others remain under treatment

Red fort blast, Delhi blast
Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The death toll in the blast near Red Fort early this week rose to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal, he said.

According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal's death was received from the hospital early on Thursday morning.

The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day, officials said.

With Bilal's death, the total number of fatalities in the high-intensity explosion on Monday evening has climbed to 13, while several others remain under treatment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Trump signs bill to reopen government after longest-ever shutdown

Al Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case: NIA conducts searches in 5 states

Premium

When custody turns fatal: India's unending cycle of deaths in detention

Govt opens portal for private labs to seek recognition as test centres

Premium

India unfolds priorities in Belem but yet to show its climate cards

Topics :Delhi blastRed Fortexplosion

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story