Lal Quila metro station closed till further notice due to security reasons

The move comes amid heightened vigilance and precautionary measures in the national capital after the recent car blast near the Red Fort

Representational Image: According to the DMRC, entry and exit at the Lal Quila station have been temporarily suspended.
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday the closure of Lal Quila Metro Station until further notice due to security reasons.

The move comes amid heightened vigilance and precautionary measures in the national capital after the recent car blast near the Red Fort.

According to the DMRC, entry and exit at the Lal Quila station have been temporarily suspended, and services will remain halted until clearance is received from the concerned security agencies.

"The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons. All other metro stations and lines are functioning as per schedule," the DMRC said in an official statement.

The station, located on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, serves as a key access point for several prominent landmarks, including the historic Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and the bustling Chandni Chowk area. The temporary closure is expected to impact daily commuters and tourists visiting Old Delhi, especially during peak hours and weekends.

Security personnel have been deployed in and around the Red Fort area, and additional checks are being carried out across nearby metro stations as part of preventive measures. Officials said the decision was taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and citizens.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternate nearby stations such as Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, and Kashmere Gate, which continue to operate normally.

Authorities have not specified the duration of the closure, but assured that normal operations at Lal Quila Metro Station will resume once the security situation is reviewed and deemed safe.

Topics :Delhi MetroRed FortDelhi blast

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

