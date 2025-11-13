Delhi air quality remains 'severe' despite Grap III restrictions in force

The air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘severe’ category across most areas despite the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

How bad is the pollution today?

At 8 am, the AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at 431, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the 37 monitoring stations in Delhi, 27 reported AQI levels in the ‘severe’ range. Bawana recorded the highest AQI level at 460, while NSIT Dwarka reported the lowest at 216.

The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog, sharply reducing visibility. The 24-hour average AQI at 4 pm stood at 418, categorised as ‘severe’, with residents reporting breathing difficulties and aggravated respiratory symptoms. According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’. What measures are being taken to curb pollution? Grap Stage III restrictions activated: In response to the worsening air quality, the Centre has enforced Stage III of Grap across Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said stagnant winds, stable atmospheric conditions, and winter inversion had prevented pollutant dispersion, causing a spike in AQI levels.

Schools switch to hybrid mode: Following the Grap Stage III measures, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) directed all government, aided, and private schools to shift to hybrid classes for younger students to reduce exposure to pollution. States told to set up chest clinics: The Centre has issued an advisory to all states and Union territories to establish chest clinics in government hospitals and medical colleges under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to address pollution-related illnesses. SC seeks report on stubble burning: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a status report from the Punjab and Haryana governments on measures taken to curb stubble burning. Both states have been asked to detail their preventive and enforcement actions.