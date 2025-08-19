No flood-like situation in Delhi, Yamuna water level will recede soon: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday asserted that there is no flood-like situation in the city and that Yamuna water level will recede in a couple of days.

Gupta inspected the low-lying areas around Yamuna Bazar, where water has entered homes. She waded her way through flooded streets and spoke to residents.

"We requested them to shift to schools, where relief camps were set up and arrangements were made for food and medical relief. They said there is no electricity. So, we have made arrangements for floodlights powered by solar energy, so that there are no issues at night," Gupta told reporters.