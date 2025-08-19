'Why pay ₹150 for 12 hours on 65 km?' SC flags toll collection issues

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday raised serious concerns about toll charges on a congested highway in Thrissur, Kerala. A Bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai , along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, questioned why commuters should pay ₹150 to cover a 65-kilometre stretch that takes 12 hours.

"Why should a person pay ₹150 if it takes 12 hours for him to get from one end of the road to the other end? A road which is expected to take one hour takes 11 more hours, and they have to pay a toll as well," the CJI said.

The court was hearing pleas from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and concessionaire Guruvayoor Infrastructure challenging the Kerala High Court's order suspending toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza. Toll suspension linked to poor road conditions The Kerala High Court had suspended toll collection on August 6, citing the poor condition of the Edappally-Mannuthy stretch of National Highway 544. Severe traffic congestion due to ongoing construction works was also highlighted. During Monday's hearing, the Bench was informed about a nearly 12-hour traffic jam on the highway over the past weekend.

"We will consider everything, reserve for orders," the Bench said after hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NHAI, and senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the concessionaire. Accident, potholes and service road delays Justice Chandran noted that the traffic block was not a mere act of God, as argued by Mehta, but was caused by a lorry toppling into a pothole. Mehta said NHAI had provided service roads where underpass construction was underway, but admitted that monsoon rains slowed progress. He also cited a precedent suggesting that toll could be proportionally reduced rather than fully suspended.

Justice Chandran countered, saying that a 12-hour ordeal was far beyond any proportional adjustment. The concessionaire argued that it maintained only the 60 km under its control and blamed third-party contractors, including PSG Engineering, for service road bottlenecks. "My revenue stream cannot be stopped when I am not responsible for the work entrusted to others. The impact on me has already been ₹56 crore in just 10 days," Divan said, calling the high court’s order “grossly unfair". The Bench noted that the High Court had allowed the concessionaire to raise claims against NHAI for losses, but Divan said it was inadequate as daily maintenance costs continued while revenue halted.

Public trust and responsibility Senior advocate Jayant Muthraj, representing the original petitioners before the High Court, said that it was NHAI's responsibility to ensure a motorable road. He argued that collecting toll amid such poor conditions violated public trust. The High Court had issued interim directions, emphasising toll suspension as a last resort. On August 14, the Supreme Court expressed reluctance to interfere with the high court's order suspending toll collection. The Kerala High Court had ordered a four-week suspension, noting that motorists should not be charged when the highway was badly maintained and traffic congestion severe. It said the NHAI has a duty to maintain smooth traffic flow as part of its public trust.