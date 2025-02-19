Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam on Tuesday strongly criticised the West Bengal government for inadequate medical facilities in rural hospitals.

The Chief Justice was presiding over a Division Bench hearing a petition over a hospital in Mathurapur, where the bed capacity had remained unchanged at ten since 1976. "The Principal Secretary, Health Department has justified the non-increase in the capacity of a 10-bed hospital since 1976... this is unacceptable. Unless you are dragged you will not do... you are not concerned about the citizens. Let them die... let them die. In 1976, there was a 10-bed hospital. In 2025, the principal secretary is saying the same 10 bed hospital is enough... no idiot will believe," LiveLaw quoted him as saying.

Highlighting disparities in governance, he further said, "You can do wonders in 48 hours, the city can be transformed...you are so proud of the lights on Park Street on Christmas and new years...people are suffering...and here is a stand that a 10-bed hospital from 1976 is enough. They should work with conscience...only worried about votes and not the voters."

The court noted that the health department only acted after a status quo order was issued, despite the hospital being neglected for decades. It stressed that rural populations deserve access to quality healthcare without having to endure long and difficult journeys to Kolkata.

The Bench also remarked on the limitations bureaucrats face without political support. "Bureaucrats cannot work without political will. It is very difficult to pull the chariot without devotion. You need to change your recruitment policy. The people have put you in power, it is your responsibility to give something back, the court observed," the Bench said.