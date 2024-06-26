Home / India News / Nearly 437,000 girl students enroll for 2 financial aid schemes in Gujarat

Nearly 437,000 girl students enroll for 2 financial aid schemes in Gujarat

Students in Classes 11 and 12 will receive Rs 750 per month for 10 months each year, and Rs 15,000 will be given after they clear the Class 12 board exam, the release said

Female students, School girls
Students in Classes 11 and 12 will receive Rs 750 per month for 10 months each year, and Rs 15,000 will be given after they clear the Class 12 board exam, the release said | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nearly 437,000 girls have registered to avail benefits under two schemes launched by the Gujarat government in March to provide financial assistance to eligible female students from Classes 9 to 12, officials said.

While 403,000 girl students have registered for the 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana', nearly 37,000 have enrolled for the 'Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana' as part of the 'Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavni Mahotsav 2024', an annual drive to enlist students in Class 1 in Gujarat, an official release said on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana', the government will provide Rs 50,000 over a period of four years to girls wanting to take admission in Classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2024-25. This scheme is applicable to girls whose family income is less than Rs 6 lakh per annum, said the release.

The beneficiary students, after securing admission in Class 9, will receive Rs 500 per month for 10 months each year, and the remaining Rs 10,000 will be disbursed after they pass the Class 10 board exam, it said.

Students in Classes 11 and 12 will receive Rs 750 per month for 10 months each year, and Rs 15,000 will be given after they clear the Class 12 board exam, the release said.

The scheme will cover girls studying in government, aided and private schools.

The 'Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana' aims to encourage students to opt for the science stream and excel in it, said the release.

Students in Classes 11 and 12 who have opted for science will receive Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months, totalling Rs 20,000 over two years, and the remaining Rs 5,000 will be disbursed after they pass the Class 12 board exam.

The aid amount under both the schemes for June and July months will be credited to the bank account of the student's mother or the pupil's own account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), said the release.

Also Read

National Girl Child Day 2024: History, theme, importance and quotes

Allahabad HC allows woman with 4 biological children to adopt minor girl

Is Sukanya Samrddhi Yojana the best investment option for a girl child?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Delhi's Vada Pav girl is first confirmed contestant

Parle-G replaces iconic girl's image with this Instagram influencer's face

Lok Sabha Speaker LIVE: Om Birla vs K Suresh in first Lok Sabha Speaker election in nearly 50 years

Debate on annual report is 'ritual without much substance': India at UNGA

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's petition against stay on bail

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Maha govt suspends IPS officer Quaiser Khalid

Delhi govt to soon open liquor vends at IGI Airport for domestic flyers

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GujaratGujarat government

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story