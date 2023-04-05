Home / India News / Can hear through video conferencing: SC to lawyers amid rising Covid cases

Can hear through video conferencing: SC to lawyers amid rising Covid cases

India on Wednesday reported 4,435 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day jump since September 2022

New Delhi
Can hear through video conferencing: SC to lawyers amid rising Covid cases

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday, while considering the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, said the apex court is willing to hear lawyers through video conferencing.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud and comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala, citing the recent media reports, said the court is willing to allow advocates to appear before the court through the hybrid mode. The Chief Justice said, "We can hear you through video conferencing mode also".

India on Wednesday reported 4,435 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day jump since September 2022, according to the Union ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

The number of active cases stands at 23,091, the data showed. With the surge in the past 24 hours, the tally has climbed to 4,47,33,719. Also, 15 deaths reported during the same time span has pushed the toll to 5,30,916.

As per the ministry data, the national Covid recovery rate was pegged at 98.76 per cent. While one death each was reported from Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan, four each were reconciled by Maharashtra and Kerala.

--IANS

ss/dpb

Topics :CoronavirusSupreme CourtVideo Calling

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Also Read

CJI constitutes committee to conduct accessibility audit of SC premises

CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India

Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34

CJI announces launch of 'neutral citations' for Supreme Court judgements

Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Dham to open for all devotees on April 25

Police arrests Deepak Boxer: All you need to know about Delhi's most-wanted

Indian corporates beat American firms in office leasing in Jan-Mar: CBRE

Coal mining will never be allowed in TN's delta region: CM Stalin

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Kharge accuses Centre of double standards

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story