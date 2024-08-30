Canada's Vitera invests Rs 250 cr in Karnataka's Vijayapura for agriculture

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vitera's investment will help reduce post-harvest losses faced by farmers by building state-of-the-art cold storage facilities for the agricultural community in Vijayapur district

Karnataka state minister M B Patil, MB Patil
MB Patil | Image credit: X/@MBPatil
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
Vitera, a leading Canadian agricultural product manufacturing company, has invested Rs 250 crore to develop agricultural infrastructure in Vijayapur district in Karnataka, state Minister M B Patil said on Friday.

Vitera made this capital investment decision during a meeting with the Minister held here today.

Vitera's investment will help reduce post-harvest losses faced by farmers by building state-of-the-art cold storage facilities for the agricultural community in Vijayapur district, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the production, supply, and sale of agricultural products, Patil who holds medium and large industries portfolio, said in a statement.

The company will utilise advanced manufacturing technology to achieve this, he added.

Patil also mentioned that the use of modern Canadian agricultural technology, along with this capital investment, will increase agricultural production, thereby boosting the overall economy of the state.


First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

