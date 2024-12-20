Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala passes away at 89

Om Prakash Chautala, aged 89, passed away in Gurugram after suffering a cardiac arrest on December 20

Om Prakash Chautala
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
Om Prakash Chautala, a towering figure in Haryana politics and the supremo of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away on Friday, December 20, at the age of 89. The veteran politician succumbed to cardiac arrest, a party spokesperson confirmed to news agency PTI.  
 
Chautala, who last appeared in public on October 5 during the Haryana Assembly election voting, had cast his ballot at a polling booth in Chautala village, Sirsa.  
 

A legacy of leadership and controversy

 
Born in a small village near Sirsa, Chautala followed in the footsteps of his father, Chaudhary Devi Lal, a former deputy prime minister of India and multiple-term chief minister of Haryana. Chautala’s political career spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the state’s political landscape.  
 
Chautala served as Haryana’s chief minister four times, navigating turbulent yet transformative political chapters during his terms in 1989-90, 1990, 1991, and 1999-2005.  
 

Political beginnings and early challenges

 
Chautala’s entry into politics began as a Janata Dal MLA in 1970. However, his career was not without controversy. In 1978, an incident at Delhi airport—where he was detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle wristwatches—strained his relationship with his father. Despite this setback, Chautala rebuilt his reputation, playing a critical role in his father’s "Nyaya Yudh" campaign, which led to a landslide victory in the 1987 Haryana elections.  
 
Throughout the 1990s, Chautala emerged as a grassroots leader, championing anti-corruption protests. Yet, accusations of involvement in a political rival’s killing in 1990 added to the challenges he faced during his rise.  
 

Chief ministerial tenures and the founding of INLD

 
Elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1987, Chautala transitioned to the role of Haryana’s chief minister in December 1989, succeeding his father. His first stint was cut short when he failed to secure a legislative Assembly seat within six months. Nevertheless, Chautala returned to the chief minister’s post twice in the early 1990s before securing a full term in 1999.  

In 1995, he resigned his Assembly seat in protest against a controversial water-sharing agreement. By 1998, Chautala had founded the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which became a significant regional political force in Haryana.  
 

Legal troubles and later years

 
Chautala’s career was clouded by legal battles, culminating in a conviction for disproportionate assets. Sentenced to four years in prison, he became the oldest inmate at Delhi’s Tihar Jail at the age of 87. He was later released in 2020.
 

A family of politicians

 
Chautala was married to Sneh Lata, who passed away in 2019. The couple had five children, including Abhay Singh Chautala, a former Leader of Opposition in Haryana’s Legislative Assembly, and Ajay Singh Chautala.  
 
His grandson, Dushyant Chautala, leads the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and currently serves as Haryana’s deputy chief minister.  
Topics :HaryanaOm Prakash ChautalaBS web team

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

