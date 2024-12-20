Jaipur gas tanker crash: CCTV footage reveals chilling scene of accident

Seconds after a collision between a gas tanker and several vehicles on Friday morning transformed the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into a raging inferno, new CCTV footage reveals flames sweeping a home in the area.

As flames could still be seen from almost a kilometer away, the collision-caused fire, which has already claimed 11 lives, filled the sky with dense black smoke. There was a long line of vehicles because the blast and fire resulting from the collision affected a nearly 300-meter section of the highway.

Visuals revealed a house, perhaps close to the highway, completely destroyed by another fire. Additional images showed a street filled with smoke, then a blast and flames.

Jaipur gas tanker crash: Ambulances and Officials

Since the fire damaged at least thirty vehicles, fire department trucks and ambulances hurried to the scene of the collision. In the meantime, investigations are being conducted to determine the identities of the people aboard a bus that was behind the petrol truck at the time of the collision. The extent of the fire's damage to the establishments along the route is also being assessed.

What did the ministers say about the Jaipur gas tanker crash?

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid a visit to the SMS Hospital, which is treating more than 40 injured patients. Nearly half of the injured who were taken to the hospital were in extremely severe condition, Khimsar informed reporters. Additionally, a "green corridor" has been established between the SMS hospital and the accident scene.

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Rajasthan CM to enquire about the incident. The chief minister stated in a post in Hindi on X, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident came, I went to the SMS Hospital and directed the doctors there to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured."

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and other officials of the department visited the accident site. Nearly half of the injured who were taken to the hospital were in extremely severe condition, Khimsar informed reporters. He stated, "All doctors, resident doctors and nursing staff were called in to manage the situation. Another ward has been opened so that patients can be accommodated. Some people got primary treatment in nearby hospitals".

Jaipur gas tanker crash: Helpline

For questions or relevant information, the Jaipur Police have provided the helpline numbers 9166347551, 8764688431, and 7300363636.