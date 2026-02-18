Home / India News / Indian Navy vigilant in safeguarding maritime interests: President Murmu

Murmu addressed the IFR after she sailed to review several Indian and foreign vessels

President Droupadi Murmu witnesses the International Fleet Review 2026, at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce.

Presiding over the International Fleet Review (IFR) off Vizag coast aboard an Indian Naval warship in the Bay of Bengal, the President said the Indian Navy is deployed in the region to serve as a credible instrument of deterrence and defence against threats and challenges arising in the sea.

"Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding India's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce," Murmu said.

Further, she noted that the Indian Navy plays a vital role in promoting goodwill and building bridges of trust, confidence and friendship with navies around the globe.

Murmu addressed the IFR after she sailed to review several Indian and foreign vessels.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

