Madhya Pradesh FM Jagdish Devda presents ₹4.38 trillion budget for 2026-27

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday presented the state budget for 2026-27 in the assembly, with a total outlay of ₹4.38 trillion.

Devda tabled the budget amid interruptions from the Opposition, which raised concerns over the "mounting debt" burden on the people of the state.

Earlier, chairing the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the 2026-27 budget is historic in many respects and a model of the resolve to move forward step by step, taking everyone along.

This budget is dedicated to the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers and women as well as the expansion of industrial activities, he said.