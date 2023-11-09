Cash for query row: Ethics panel may recommend TMC MP Moitra's expulsion

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will take place today at 4 pm.

The Committee has drafted a final report which will be adopted in today's meeting.

According to the sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee.

Mahua Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her. Along with opposition members of the panel, she "walked out" of the meeting alleging that she had been asked personal questions.

Opposition members of the Ethics Committee also raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that "personal questions" were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP.

BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who "walked out" of the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on his complaint in the 'Cash for Query' row.

In a post on X, Nishikant Dubey said, "Lokpal today, based on my complaint, ordered a CBI inquiry against MP Mahua ji, who committed corruption by mortgaging national security."

In a series of posts on X, the TMC MP Mahua Moitra responded by targeting the Lok Pal and saying that the CBI should first investigate the Adani group.

"Very happy to know Modiji's Lok Pal exists - & been spurred into action ..... why not ask Lok Pal's office to release statement on referral. Bit humiliating for LP office to outsource such important announcements......?" she said in her post on X.

In another post Mahua Moitra posted a video of her kicking a football into the goal with the post "Kicking the ball fearlessly is what we do best. Nakashipara, Nadia 8.11.2023."

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had lodged a complaint with the Lokpal against the Trinamool Congress leader on October 21.

Under the 'Cash for Query' charges made by Nishikant Dubey against Mahua Moitra, Dubey alleged that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group.

Dubey had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last month titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", seeking a probe into his allegations. He also claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes. Both Dubey and Jai Dehadrai have appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee.