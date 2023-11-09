Home / India News / Cash for query row: Ethics panel may recommend TMC MP Moitra's expulsion

Cash for query row: Ethics panel may recommend TMC MP Moitra's expulsion

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has drafted a final report which will be adopted in Thursday's meeting at 4 pm.

ANI Politics
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. (File Photo)

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will take place today at 4 pm.

The Committee has drafted a final report which will be adopted in today's meeting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee.

Mahua Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her. Along with opposition members of the panel, she "walked out" of the meeting alleging that she had been asked personal questions.

Opposition members of the Ethics Committee also raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that "personal questions" were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP.

BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who "walked out" of the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on his complaint in the 'Cash for Query' row.

In a post on X, Nishikant Dubey said, "Lokpal today, based on my complaint, ordered a CBI inquiry against MP Mahua ji, who committed corruption by mortgaging national security."

In a series of posts on X, the TMC MP Mahua Moitra responded by targeting the Lok Pal and saying that the CBI should first investigate the Adani group.

"Very happy to know Modiji's Lok Pal exists - & been spurred into action ..... why not ask Lok Pal's office to release statement on referral. Bit humiliating for LP office to outsource such important announcements......?" she said in her post on X.

In another post Mahua Moitra posted a video of her kicking a football into the goal with the post "Kicking the ball fearlessly is what we do best. Nakashipara, Nadia 8.11.2023."

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had lodged a complaint with the Lokpal against the Trinamool Congress leader on October 21.

Under the 'Cash for Query' charges made by Nishikant Dubey against Mahua Moitra, Dubey alleged that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group.

Dubey had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last month titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", seeking a probe into his allegations. He also claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes. Both Dubey and Jai Dehadrai have appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee.

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

Mahua Moitra questions Hiranandani's affidavit, alleges PMO's involvement

Ethics Committee in Parliament: History, constitution & role | Explained

Cash-for-query case: LS panel asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2

Delhi's AQI 'severe', smog continues to persist over parts of the capital

Pak's third ceasefire violation in 24 days injures BSF personnel in Jammu

LIVE updates: Air quality levels in Delhi continue to be in severe category

Population remark row: Ally NCP defends Nitish Kumar as BJP mounts attack

2+2 dialogue to focus on deepening security cooperation: State department

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Om BirlaMahua MoitraAll India Trinamool CongressLok SabhaTMC

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story