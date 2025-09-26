India’s forest cover has shown a modest yet notable increase over the past decade. It grew by 2.5 per cent between 2010-11 and 2021-22, according to the latest physical asset accounting report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday. The report highlights significant growth in the ‘very dense forest’ category, while also pointing to declines in certain other forest types.

Forest cover trends

The report indicates that India’s total forest area, including very dense, moderately dense, and open forests, increased from 697,898 sq km in 2010-11 to 715,342 sq km in 2021-22, adding 17,444 sq km of forest land over the 10 years. This growth reflects emphasis on afforestation, reforestation, and conservation programs across the country.

A look at the forest types shows a mixed trend: • Very dense forests (VDF): The most ecologically significant category, with a canopy density of over 70 per cent, increased by 19,000 sq km during this period — from 83,502 sq km in 2010-11 to 102,502 sq km in 2021-22. This 22.7 per cent growth indicates the success of conservation measures and the improvement of forest quality in critical areas. • Moderately dense forests (MDF): Covering areas with a canopy density between 40 per cent and 70 per cent, MDF saw a decline of 11,071 sq km, reducing from 318,745 sq km to 307,673 sq km over the decade.

• Open forests: Areas with a canopy density of 10-40 per cent saw a rise of 3.2 per cent, increasing from 295,651 sq km in 2010-11 to 305,167 sq km in 2021-22. The growth in open forests is attributed to plantation drives, natural regeneration, and afforestation on degraded lands. Areas with a canopy density of 10-40 per cent saw a rise of 3.2 per cent, increasing from 295,651 sq km in 2010-11 to 305,167 sq km in 2021-22. The growth in open forests is attributed to plantation drives, natural regeneration, and afforestation on degraded lands. State-wise highlights The report also identifies states that recorded the highest increase in forest cover: • Kerala saw an addition of 4,137 sq km of forest area • Karnataka followed closely with an increase of 3,122 sq km

• Tamil Nadu reported a gain of 2,606 sq km • Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra also experienced significant increases in forest cover, contributing to the overall national growth. India lost 18k hectares of primary forest India lost 18,200 hectares of primary forest in 2024, up from 17,700 hectares in 2023, according to data from a global collaboration of over 100 organisations, including Global Forest Watch (GFW) and the University of Maryland. Between 2001 and 2024, the country has lost 2.31 million hectares of tree cover which has resulted in 1.29 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. Between 2002 and 2024, India lost 3,48,000 hectares of humid primary forest, accounting for 15 per cent of total tree cover loss in that period, news agency PTI reported.

Previous years also saw significant losses, with 16,900 hectares lost in 2022, 18,300 hectares in 2021, 17,000 hectares in 2020, and 14,500 hectares in 2019. Forest encroachment rising in 25 states The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change reported that over 13,000 sq km of forest land — larger than the combined area of Delhi, Sikkim and Goa — is under encroachment in 25 states and Union Territories (UTs), PTI reported. The data, submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), follows suo motu action taken last year after a PTI report highlighted that 750,648 hectares were already encroached. The ministry compiled details of encroachment as directed by the NGT in April 2023.