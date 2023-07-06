Home / India News / Cauvery life issue, won't allow construction of Mekedatu dam: TN Minister

Cauvery life issue, won't allow construction of Mekedatu dam: TN Minister

Duraimurugan said the union minister asked officials to take steps to immediately convene the CWMA

Press Trust of India Chennai
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Cauvery water sharing is not some ordinary matter but a 'life' issue and Tamil Nadu will not allow the construction of a dam across the inter-state river at Mekedatu by Karnataka, state minister Duraimurugan said here on Thursday.

He was speaking to reporters early today upon his arrival from New Delhi after meeting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over the Cauvery issue. TN has flagged the lower realisation from the inter-state river with the Centre.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister pointed out at his state receiving lesser quantum of water from the Cauvery river as of July 3 and said if the situation continues the short-term 'kuruvai crops' in the delta districts may be affected.

To protect the crops in the Cauvery Delta districts in the state, Karnataka has to release water from the river and for this purpose, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) "has to hold talks with Karnataka or order it to do so," he said, adding this request was conveyed to Shekhawat.

Duraimurugan said the union minister asked officials to take steps to immediately convene the CWMA.

"This (Cauvery) is not an ordinary issue, it is a life issue and I have clearly told this to the (central) minister," he said.

Further, the Karnataka government was also duty-bound to adhere to the Supreme Court verdict on water-sharing.

To a question on Karnataka's proposal for constructing a balancing reservoir across Cauvery at Mekedatu, he said "even if they hold talks, or write to us, Tamil Nadu will never give consent for the construction of the dam."

On TN BJP chief K Annamalai's statement that his party will stage "Go back Stalin," protest against the state Chief Minister if he attends the opposition parties' meet at Bengaluru later this month in the backdrop of the ongoing Cauvery dispute, Duraimurugan, said, "that is their wish.

Also Read

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

Coal mining will never be allowed in TN's delta region: CM Stalin

TN BJP secretary arrested over social media post, Annamalai slams DMK

Shivakumar approaches HC, seeks quashing of Covid rules violation cases

Election officials check BJP TN chief Annamalai, find no violation of code

India signs agreement with Tanzania to set up first int'l IIT campus

AIIMS-Delhi adopts 'Sandes' messaging app for internal communication

Uniform Civil Code is a difficult issue: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

PM pays tributes to BJP ideologue Syama Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

CBI flies FIR against suspended defence firm for duping bank of Rs 30 cr

Topics :waterwater projectsdamTamil Nadu

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story