Home / India News / CBI carries out searches at premises of former DIPP secy Ramesh Abhishek

CBI carries out searches at premises of former DIPP secy Ramesh Abhishek

The 1982-batch IAS officer from Bihar cadre retired from service in 2019 and later joined a private company, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The CBI is conducting searches at the premises of former DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek in a corruption case, officials said Tuesday.

The 1982-batch IAS officer from Bihar cadre retired from service in 2019 and later joined a private company, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The agency is conducting searches at one premises of Abhishek, who was secretary in erstwhile Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), in Delhi in connection with the corruption case, they said.

More details are awaited.

Also Read

Crude oil edges lower on China worries as tensions fester in West Asia

LIVE news: CBI conducts searches on Ex-DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek

Report leak: CBI chargesheets Anil Deshmukh's daughter, daughter-in-law

Henry Kissinger, US secy of state under Prez Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

Bridge and Roof Company chairman's exec secy, 6 others, arrested by CBI

EPFO adds net 1.56 mn members; 841,000 new subscribers join workforce

EAM Jaishankar, French Senate chairman discuss strategic partnership

SC declares AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as 'validly elected' Chandigarh mayor

'DGP said can't arrest Shah Jahan': NCW chief's claim on Sandeshkhali case

India's longest rail tunnel opens in Jammu on Udhampur-Baramula rail link

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CBIDIPPDIPP secy

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story