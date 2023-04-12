Home / India News / CBIC extends interest waiver on customs duty payable via ECL till April 13

CBIC extends interest waiver on customs duty payable via ECL till April 13

In a notification dated April 11, it said the interest on duty payable in respect of goods where payment is to be made from ECL will be exempt till April 13, 2023

New Delhi
CBIC extends interest waiver on customs duty payable via ECL till April 13

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CBIC has extended the interest waiver on customs duty payable by importers and exporters through the Electronic Cash Ledger (ECL) till April 13.

An upgraded Customs duty payments system was launched by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on April 1.

After the members of the export-import trade complained of difficulties in making duty payments via ECL in the automated system, CBIC last week said that no interest would be charged on customs duty paid through ECL till April 10.

In a notification dated April 11, it said the interest on duty payable in respect of goods where payment is to be made from ECL will be exempt till April 13, 2023.

Through the Customs (Waiver of Interest) Second Order dated April 11, the CBIC waived the whole of interest payable for the period from April 11 to April 13, in respect of such goods, where the payment of import duty is to be made from the amount available in electronic cash ledger.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said technical glitches in the ECL payments for customs forced the government to extend the interest waiver till April 13.

Topics :Indirect TaxCustom duty hikeimporter

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Also Read

India committed to improve trade facilitation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Centre to daily monitor revenue receipts, expenses to check fiscal deficit

Nirmala Sitharaman to address revenue intelligence officers on Monday

Govt removes basic customs duty of 10% on whole tur to check local prices

Centre extends deadline for filing GST returns for Sep till Oct 21

Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express gets additional vistadome coach from April 14

India, Canada agree to enhance commercial ties, discuss regional issues

Over 27 passengers injured after mini-bus overturns in Jammu's Udhampur

Former Mahindra chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away at age of 99

Terror angle unlikely in firing incident at Bathinda Military Station

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story