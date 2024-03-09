Home / India News / CBIC issues circular to encourage women participation in logistics, trade

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 8:09 PM IST
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked field offices to support in upskilling women logistics service providers and custom brokers as well as for custodians of freight stations to ensure safe and secure working environment.

The CBIC has issued two circulars coinciding with International Women's Day on March 8.

One relates to encouraging women participation in international trade, while the other is on inclusion of gender specific infrastructure facilities to be provided by the custodians of Inland Container Depot (ICD), container freight station (CFS) and Air Freight Stations (AFS).

"It has been decided that in addition the existing infrastructural facilities as provided by the custodian CFS/AFS/ICD -- following gender specific infrastructure facilities may also be encouraged for inclusiveness of women participation," it said.

The CBIC said gender responsive infrastructure at the logistics facilities, including sufficient lighting, panic buttons, should be set up to improve workplace efficiency of women. Also provision should be made for care infrastructure and services, especially crches, it added.

The CBIC directed its field formations to ensure representation of women in the Permanent Trade Facilitation Committee (PTFC) and Customs Clearance Facilitation Committee (CCFC) meeting.

Also, it encouraged the trade bodies/custodians to establish dedicated help desks and processing mechanisms for women traders and women logistics service providers.

CBIC also directed field offices to ensure support in upskilling women logistics service providers, freight forwarders and custom brokers by offering relevant trainings for women.

Topics :tradelogisticslogistics sectorwomen

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

