CBSE defends post-result portal, says 160K students filed requests

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday defended the functioning of its post-result services portal amid complaints from students and parents, saying more than 160,000 candidates successfully submitted verification and re-evaluation requests pertaining to over 380,000 answer books during the application window between June 2 and June 7.

However, while CBSE said verification and re-evaluation requests pertained to more than 380,000 answer books, officials had earlier stated that students had sought photocopies of over 400,000 answer scripts during the first stage of the post-result process.

In a statement, the Board said the portal remained “fully functional throughout the notified period” under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). It added that the system was under continuous monitoring by dedicated cybersecurity teams to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats, while CBSE helpdesks and grievance redressal channels provided support to students.

The clarification comes amid continuing concerns over the implementation of CBSE's revised post-result process. The verification and re-evaluation portal went live a day later than originally scheduled after the Board cited an emergency security-hardening exercise. CBSE subsequently extended the application deadline at the last minute following complaints from students who said they were unable to access services or complete applications. Even after the portal became operational, students continued to report issues on social media, including difficulties logging in and receiving “Roll Number Not Found” messages while attempting to apply for verification and re-evaluation. Addressing the issue, CBSE said the message appeared when a candidate had not successfully applied during the earlier Answer Books Photocopy Application Window. Under the revised post-result process introduced this year, only candidates who first obtained scanned copies of their answer books were eligible to seek verification of marks or re-evaluation of answers.