CDSCO flags cough syrup as spurious, 112 drugs fail quality tests

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) flagged select batches of one cough syrup as spurious and listed 112 other drugs and formulations as not of standard quality (NSQ) in its routine surveillance for September 2025.

Spurious cough syrup sample detected in Chhattisgarh

The central regulator said it had found a purported spurious sample of a cough syrup named Besto-Cof (Dry Cough Formula) from a state lab in Chhattisgarh as part of its routine check.

While the regulator has not disclosed the name of the manufacturer of the spurious syrup, it said the actual manufacturer (as per the label claim) had informed that the impugned batch of the product was not manufactured by them and that it was a spurious drug.

A drug is generally considered spurious when manufactured by unauthorised producers using brand names owned by other companies. “The batch sampled for investigation was manufactured by an unauthorised manufacturer, using the brand name owned by another company. The matter is under investigation and action will be taken as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,” an official in the know said. Besto-Cof is originally marketed by Delhi-based BestoChem Formulations, according to several e-pharmacy websites. Incident follows recent DEG-linked cough syrup deaths The development comes barely a month after the intake of contaminated cough syrup Coldrif led to the deaths of at least 24 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara. The syrup was later found to contain 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic solvent whose permissible limit in pharmacopeial formulations is only 0.1 per cent.

In October, the drug regulator had flagged two more syrups — Respifresh TR and ReLife — for having higher DEG content than prescribed, though the formulations were not linked with the Chhindwara deaths. Over 100 other drugs flagged for quality issues The central drug regulator also flagged 112 drug samples as not of standard quality (NSQ), of which 52 were tested in central labs and 60 in state labs. These include common medication formulations such as paracetamol, pantoprazole, and multivitamin supplements. The list also includes several batches of Telmisartan tablets, prescribed for patients with high blood pressure or hypertension, and diclofenac-based medicines used as pain relievers.

Drug samples are categorised as NSQ when they fail to meet specified quality parameters such as dissolution, uniformity of weight, and assay of active ingredients. Health ministry clarifies findings are batch-specific “The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market,” the Union Health Ministry said in a press note. The ministry added that the rigorous identification and removal of NSQ and spurious drugs is a regular collaborative exercise between central and state regulators.