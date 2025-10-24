Home / India News / World Bank approves $280 mn loan for health system improvement in Kerala

World bank
The programme aims to treat and support over 90 per cent of patients registered for hypertension and diabetes in the state through individual electronic tracking mechanisms (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
The World Bank on Friday said it has approved a $280 million loan for a health system programme in Kerala to improve the life expectancy and quality of life for 11 million elderly and vulnerable people.

The programme aims to treat and support over 90 per cent of patients registered for hypertension and diabetes in the state through individual electronic tracking mechanisms. It will also establish a home-based care model for bedbound, homebound, and vulnerable elderly to provide comprehensive health services.

"The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors have approved a new programme to improve the life expectancy and quality of life for 11 million elderly and vulnerable people in the state of Kerala through wider access to health coverage and resilient health systems," the World Bank said in a statement.

The $280 million Kerala Health System Improvement Programme will build a more comprehensive health system resistant to climate shocks. It will also strengthen Kerala's digital health systems through expanded eHealth services, integrated data platforms, and enhanced cybersecurity.

"The programme will ensure a 40 per cent increase in patients whose hypertension is controlled and 60 per cent increase in cervical and breast cancer screening for women to accelerate efforts to end preventable deaths," said Paul Procee, the World Bank's Acting Country Director for India.

The programme will engage with local government bodies such as gram panchayats and municipal corporations, adopt standard protocols and procedures for antibiotic use and address zoonotic disease outbreaks by fast-tracking reliable laboratory information for patients.

Primary health facilities in the districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Palakkad, and Alappuzha will also adopt climate-led solutions to improve energy efficiency and manage extreme heat and floods.

The $280 million loan from the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a final maturity of 25 years with a grace period of five years, the World Bank said.

Topics :World Bank KeralaKerala governmentHealth schemesHealthcare in India

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

