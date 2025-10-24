Active participation of women needed to achieve Viksit Bharat: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that the active participation of women was necessary for the country to leverage its demographic dividend and achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

Murmu, speaking at the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College here, also said that a society led by women leaders is likely to be more humane while also being more efficient.

She pointed out that the Gender Budget allocation has increased by four and a half times over the last decade and that women-led MSMEs have nearly doubled in number between 2011 and 2024.

"One of the key pillars for achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is reaching 70 per cent women workforce participation.

Women from different socio-economic segments have been driving India's progress," the President said. She further stated that Kerala has the most favourable gender ratio in the country and that it "can be emulated by other states." The president noted that women from Kerala have given leadership to the nation, with three women from the state among the 15 women members of the constituent assembly. ALSO READ: Women can now work night shifts in Delhi; check where else it's allowed The three womenAmmu Swaminathan, Annie Mascarene, and Dakshayani Velayudhanhad influenced deliberations on fundamental rights, social justice, and gender equality, as well as several other important aspects, Murmu said.

She added that, as foreseen by Ammu Swaminathan, it is heartening to see that women in India have been shouldering major responsibilities in nation-building efforts. Among them, women from Kerala have set remarkable examples of excellence, the President said. "The first woman to become a High Court judge in India was Justice Anna Chandy. Justice M Fathima Beevi made history when she became the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of India in 1989," she said. Murmu said that the women students of St Teresa's College represent young, thriving, and vibrant India. "Alumni of this college have been playing a positive role through their contributions to the growth and development of the country," she added.

She also praised the college's community initiatives, saying they reflect the spirit of helping others. "It is commendable that the college community believes in serving the underprivileged and maintaining a simple lifestyle. Learning about students of the college doing selfless work at flood relief camps is truly heartwarming," she said. She expressed pleasure that the college has undertaken a project called SLATE, aimed at promoting Sustainability, Leadership, and Agency through Education. "By taking up this project, the college has demonstrated its commitment to the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020. Connecting young people with India's targets under the Sustainable Development Goals and preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow are truly praiseworthy aims of the project.